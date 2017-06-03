Flint Southwestern student hosts football camp

"It feels good to have an impact on someone else's life!" said Ron Wallace

Ron Wallace is a senior at southwestern high school in flint. He has a promising football career on the horizon.

"The kids can be like, I want to get off my feet and go have some fun." said Ron Wallace

Wallace organized the first annual "Ron Wallace Football Camp". Over a hundred kids 5th through 8th grade were invited to give the sport a try for free. Local athletes came to coach and mentor, like Deron Irving-Bey. He's off to University of Michigan to play football in the fall.

"It's just a little something for the kids. It's the first time we have done something like this. It's pretty big deal to me." said Deron Irving-Bey

Irving-Bey says there's a lot of talented football players on the field.

"I want to get a football scholarship to play for Michigan or Tennessee and go to the national football league." said Jason Rogers

"I hope to learn how to play football because I really want to be a football player." said Mackenzie Hiyes

Wallace says he was able to make this dream a reality with some help. He teamed up with the Mott foundation and The Crim Fitness Foundation.

"Having just the support team staff. that helps me going. motivates me and helps me stay on my feet. with them i know I'll be able to keep this going." said Ron Wallace

