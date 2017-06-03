Michigan's Perry back with football team as he awaits trial

Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is back with the Wolverines after he was suspended when he was charged with assaulting a police officer and improperly touching a woman.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday night after a coaches' camp in Ohio that Perry is "back working out with the team." Harbaugh says Perry will be with the team in preseason camp.

The 20-year-old Perry was charged in December with two counts of misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct, a felony count of assaulting a police officer and a misdemeanor count of a minor in possession of alcohol. The charges are in connection with an incident outside an East Lansing bar in October. He was charged in December.

Perry didn't play in the Orange Bowl. He is scheduled for a jury trial July 17.

