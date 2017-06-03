Calley calls for FOIA, financial disclosure laws

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is calling for making state government more transparent by expanding public-records laws, requiring candidates to disclosure their personal finances and limiting how quickly former lawmakers can become lobbyists.

Calley on announced more of his "clean up Lansing" plan outside the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday. The Republican is expected to run for governor in 2018, when Gov. Rick Snyder is term-limited.

Calley also wants to move Michigan to enacting two-year budgets and prevent public workers from being political consultants on the side.

Calley previously announced he is spearheading a ballot drive to make the Legislature part-time.

Democrats note Calley has been the No. 2 in Lansing for years and accuse him of trying to distance himself from a Republican-run government he has helped helm.



Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.