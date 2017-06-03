Ann Arbor pushes for community to adopt more solar energy

Ann Arbor is encouraging residents to go solar to help meet the city's community-wide goals of significantly reducing carbon emissions.

The City Council unanimously adopted a new policy last month requiring all renovations of city facilities that are included in the city's Capital Improvements Plan to comply with current Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design criteria for existing buildings and to incorporate solar power and other renewable energy sources to the greatest extent possible.

In January, the city partnered with nonprofit Clean Energy Coalition in Ann Arbor for the launch of a solar group-purchase program, A2 Solar Club, to encourage more residents to go solar. At least six solar panel installations have been completed and at least 12 more are in the works since its launch.

