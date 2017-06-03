Haven for asylum seekers celebrates after funding restored

A Detroit haven for asylum seekers is holding what it calls a "community appreciation celebration " after overcoming a funding crisis.

Freedom House hosts the event Saturday at its facility southwest of downtown. It includes tours, games, music and opportunities to meet residents.

Priority changes at the Department of Housing and Urban Development threatened to eliminate roughly half of Freedom House's annual budget earlier this year. The organization later learned funding would be restored.

Freedom House also received about $300,000 in donations to sustain operations.

The organization bills itself as the only U.S. facility providing temporary housing, legal aid and other services under one roof at no charge. It's welcomed global immigrants since 1983.

Attendees can register online. Voluntary donations will be accepted for the Southwest Detroit Immigrant and Refugee Center.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.