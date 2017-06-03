Showers and thunderstorms tonight

Today was warm and dry, but showers and thunderstorms will be moving in overnight. Luckily, the bulk of the rain will be falling while most of us are asleep. We will have to watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

Tonight:

Showers and thunderstorms move in overnight tonight. It isn't out of the question for some of the storms to be on the strong side. The biggest concerns will be heavy downpours and gusty winds. We can expect the storms to move in after midnight with the heaviest rain falling between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thanks to a warm front, our lows will stay mild in the low 60s with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow:

Any leftover showers and thunderstorms will be exiting by 8 a.m. Then skies will become through the rest of the morning. Clouds will be building during the afternoon and that is when we can expect to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. The storms will be of the pop-up variety which will mean that most of us will remain dry. It also wouldn't be out of the question for one of those storms to be on the stronger side as well. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Monday:

Chances will be waning throughout the day, but there will be opportunities for a few showers to linger into the day on Monday. Highs will be right around 70.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

We dry out for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies on both days will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 60s while highs on Wednesday will rebound to the mid 70s.

