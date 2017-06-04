Man rescued from water after 2 boats collide on lake - WNEM TV 5

Man rescued from water after 2 boats collide on lake

Source: U.S. Coast Guard Source: U.S. Coast Guard
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (AP) -

A man has been rescued from Lake St. Clair after two boats collided off Grosse Pointe Shores, northeast of Detroit.
   WDIV-TV reports a that a recreational boat and a commercial vessel crashed about 11 a.m. Sunday.
   The man operating the recreational boat was thrown into the lake. He was not injured.
   The television station says the Coast Guard is investigating the crash.

