Upper Peninsula history focus of annual conference

The Historical Society of Michigan has announced an upcoming conference on Upper Peninsula history.

The event will be held June 23-25 in Iron River and Caspian.

The conference moves to a different location each year and pays particular attention to history topics and themes in the Upper Peninsula.

It features breakout sessions, workshops, tours and a banquet.

The Historical Society of Michigan was founded in 1828.

