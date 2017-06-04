Upper Peninsula history focus of annual conference - WNEM TV 5

Upper Peninsula history focus of annual conference

IRON RIVER, Mich. (AP) -

The Historical Society of Michigan has announced an upcoming conference on Upper Peninsula history.
   The event will be held June 23-25 in Iron River and Caspian.
   The conference moves to a different location each year and pays particular attention to history topics and themes in the Upper Peninsula.
   It features breakout sessions, workshops, tours and a banquet.
   The Historical Society of Michigan was founded in 1828.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

