Grand Rapids airport unveils new viewing park

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP) -

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids has unveiled a newly-expanded viewing park for aviation enthusiasts to comfortably watch planes take off and land.
   The Grand Rapids Press  reports that a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday celebrated the efforts of the Cascade Community Foundation and the airport to enhance and expand its viewing park.
   Airport President Jim Gill said the park is the closest to any active commercial runway in the United States.
   The $1.1 million construction project started in fall 2016. Additions include more parking spaces, picnic tables, permanent restrooms, a drinking fountain, more trash receptacles and a modern pavilion.
   Airport staff estimate about 350 vehicles come to the viewing area daily, on average. The viewing park is open from dawn until dusk.

