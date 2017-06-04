Woman killed, man in serious condition after after shooting

A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after being shot several times.

Kanasha Thomas, 21, and a 23-year-old male were shot on 11th Avenue and Garland Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Thomas was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she later died.

According to police, the male was shot multiple times and is in serious condition at the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at this time.

No suspects have been identified.

The investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information on what may have happened are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

