Book industry looks to hold steady in turbulent time

The publishing industry is anxious to remain stable during an otherwise turbulent moment.

On Sunday, thousands of publishers, authors, agents and librarians wrapped up the trade show BookExpo and fan-based BookCon

Sales of printed books are up modestly for the year so far, independent booksellers continue to expand their presence after decades of shutting down, audiobooks are soaring and the e-book market has softened to the point that few talk anymore of the death of words on paper.

But Donald Trump's election and the ceaseless headlines have unsettled the book community even if the president himself has spared it the scorn he has given journalists and celebrities such as Alec Baldwin and Meryl Streep.

