Some rain lingers overnight

A few stronger thunderstorms are exiting this evening as a cold front passes through Mid-Michigan. Chances for stronger thunderstorms are decreasing rapidly since the passage of a cold front. However, we will still have the chance of a stray shower or two behind the front overnight. Some showers will even linger into the start of the workweek.

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with a stray shower or two. Any leftover showers will be brief and light. Lows will dip into the mid 50s with winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow:

We aren't out of the woods yet from the rain as a few showers will linger on the backside of the low pressure system. Most of us will remain dry through the day otherwise. Highs will be around 70 which is much cooler than we have been the past few days. Winds will be breezy out of the north northeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday:

We're having trouble trying to shake off some of these lingering showers. Those chances continue for Tuesday, but much like Monday, most of us will remain dry. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday:

A return to dry weather comes into the picture for the middle of the week. We'll be dealing with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for both days. Highs on Wednesday will be near 70, while highs on Thursday will manage to reach the mid 70s.

