Speed, alcohol may be a factor in deadly I-475 crash

Flint police are investigating a crash that killed a woman over the weekend.

It happened in the southbound lane of Interstate 475 Saturday, June 3.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossing three lanes of traffic, proceeding over median and rolling the vehicle over before hitting a cement barrier wall.

The female driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

According to City of Flint Police Department Captain Devon Bernritter, speed and alcohol could be a factor that contributed to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

