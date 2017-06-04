Gladwin High School has 12 Valedictorians

At Gladwin High School high achievement seems to be contagious. This year out of a hundred and thirty students, twelve are valedictorians.

"It's cool that there is so many of us. we all worked very hard. It's great that they can honor all of us, instead of just a couple." said Peyton Rellinger

Rellinger says getting here wasn't easy. She says it took a lot of discipline and studying to achieve all A's. She credits her teachers for making this possible.

Dylan McDonald says his top-of-the-class status was built around being a school athlete. He says the 12 valedictorians got here by leaning on each other.

"We are all pretty competitive within each other. We are always comparing grades, percentages and everything." said Dylan McDonald

This isn't the first time they have had a high number of valedictorian's here at Gladwin High School. Last year they had ten.

Dave Beyer is the principle at Gladwin. He says there's something special about this entire graduating class.

"All these kids are leaders. All these kids are so involved. Not only in athletics but also in academic ventures." said Dave Beyer

