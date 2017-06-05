Traffic Alert: Makeover begins in downtown Midland

A Mid-Michigan downtown district is about to get a makeover.

The Dig In Midland streetscape redevelopment project begins Monday morning.

During the first stage of the project, Mainstreet Road will be closed between Gordon and Rodd. McDonald Street will be closed from Larkin to Ann.

Crews will remove the road surface, sidewalks, trees and street signs in those areas.

The project is expected to wrap up this fall.

For more information on the project, click here.

