Motorcyclists airlifted from crash in Tuscola County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A pair of motorcyclists remain hospitalized following a crash.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 near the intersection of Hurds Corner and Elmwood in Tuscola County’s Elmwood Township.

Officials said two motorcyclists were hurt and airlifted to a local hospital.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

Narcotics are believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said. 

