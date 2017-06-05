Motorcyclists airlifted from crash in Tuscola County

A pair of motorcyclists remain hospitalized following a crash.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 near the intersection of Hurds Corner and Elmwood in Tuscola County’s Elmwood Township.

Officials said two motorcyclists were hurt and airlifted to a local hospital.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

Narcotics are believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.