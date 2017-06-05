Woman killed in I-475 rollover

Authorities say speed and alcohol may be a factor in a crash that killed a woman.

It happened Saturday, June 3 on southbound I-475 near the Court Street exit.

Police said the woman lost control of her SUV, crossed three lanes of traffic, and rolled the vehicle onto the exit ramp.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.