Police: Granddaughters tried to save grandmother in deadly fire

A woman is dead after her home caught fire in Flint over the weekend.

It happened on East Ruth Street about 5 a.m. Sunday, June 4.

Investigators said 61-year-old Joycelyn Wakefield died shortly after the fire started. Her two granddaughters tried to get into the home to save her, but they were unable to do so.

They suffered burns and smoke inhalation but should be OK, officials said.

Michigan State Police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

