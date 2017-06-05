Summer art fair in Midland celebrates 51 years - WNEM TV 5

Summer art fair in Midland celebrates 51 years

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Wendy Winters is a longtime Midland resident. She said the Summer Arts Fair makes her think of her childhood.

“I always came with my mom. My mom was very artistic and we would come and look for things. We had like an inside rock garden so we would find pottery and metal kinds of sculptures and things like that,” Winters said.

Winters even picked up a few items for a friend this year, but she said no matter who she is buying for she never leaves empty handed.

“I don't know that we ever came and we didn't buy something,” she said.

Whether you're looking for a unique piece of pottery for your home or if you're looking for a portrait to hang up on a wall, the Midland Festival of Arts accommodated everyone and it's the perfect way to bring the community together.

Lori Blalock, who was also born and raised in Midland, said she appreciates events like these. She gets to bond with friends and connect with the artists.

What you do get is interaction with the artist directly so you're supporting them and not something perhaps made in China at a retail store,” she said.

All profits support Midland educational programming and the Midland Center for the Arts.

