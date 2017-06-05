Dad wears special Pokémon tie to son's graduation

A father of a Texas high school graduate celebrated his son's success with the ultimate throwback gift.

Dylan Olivo, 18, made his dad a Pokémon tie for Father's Day in the first grade. Now 11 years later, it made a surprise appearance for Dylan’s big day.

A photo of the pair on Twitter has already received more than 400,000 likes.

According to Dylan’s profile, he'll be attending the University of Texas in Austin.

