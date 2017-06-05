Much cooler for the new workweek

After a summer-like weekend in Mid-Michigan we saw a big change for the start of our brand new workweek. We'll see pesky showers over the next few days, but plenty of sun will be possible the rest of the week. Find the full break down below.

Today & Tonight

From the 80s to the 60s. A big shock as we begin the new work week with a major cool down. Most locations are anywhere from 15-20 degrees cooler from Sunday to today. Highs this afternoon are topping out in the upper 60s with the lake shore spots in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few areas inland may touch the lower 70s. Winds out of the northeast are responsible for the cooler temps.

A chilly, and cloudy Monday. Most are seeing overcast conditions early this afternoon, but a few peeks of sunshine are likely later this afternoon. Not much in the way of sunshine today, but there will be some blue skies. There is a chance for a few spotty showers this evening. Coverage is expected to be isolated to scattered at best, so just keep the umbrella handy if you have outdoor plans this evening. The best time frame for showers will be from 6 PM and onward.

Showers remain possible into the overnight period, mainly in our eastern areas, but most of the rain activity will fizzle out after dark. These showers are expected to be pretty isolated. Overnight lows will settle into the 50s once again.

Tuesday

Skies will still have plenty of cloud cover on Tuesday as a pesky area of low pressure continues to be just close enough to influence our weather pattern, but the shower activity tomorrow should remain isolated once again.

With our extensive cloud cover, expect temperatures in the 60s, taking a small step down from our temperatures for Monday. It will be more breezy tomorrow with north northeast winds in the 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Late in the evening, the rain comes to an end as the system pulls away to the east and we'll start drying out on Tuesday night. Overnight lows on Tuesday will fall into the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday & Thursday

Skies will start clearing out and plenty of sun is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. That sun will take our temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday with lower and middle 70s expected on Thursday.

While Wednesday and the daylight hours of Thursday will be dry, we have a chance for showers and thunderstorms to move in late Thursday night during the overnight into our Friday. If you have outdoor plans either of these two days, you should be just fine!

