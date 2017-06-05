Much cooler to start a new workweek - WNEM TV 5

Much cooler to start a new workweek

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

After a summer-like Sunday in Mid-Michigan with temperatures well into the 80s, we're in for a big change as we start a brand new workweek. We'll see pesky showers over the next few days, but plenty of sun will be possible the rest of the week. 

Today & Tonight

Showers that moved into Michigan from Wisconsin very early this morning are diminishing fast as they move closer to Mid-Michigan and it looks like most will get through the morning commute dry. Expect isolated activity at best early today.

The big story for today will be the cooler temperatures for today. After just about everyone was in the middle and upper 80s yesterday, we'll see highs mainly in the 60s today. A few areas inland may touch the lower 70s. Winds out of the northeast will be responsible for those cooler temps. 

While most of the day will be dry, showers will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours of tonight, mainly 5 PM and onward. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well. Coverage is expected to be isolated to scattered, so just keep the radar handy if you have outdoor plans. 

Showers remain possible into the overnight period, mainly in our eastern areas. These showers are expected to be pretty isolated. Overnight lows will settle into the 50s once again. 

Tuesday

Skies will still have plenty of cloud cover on Tuesday as a pesky area of low pressure continues to be just close enough to influence our weather pattern, but the shower activity tomorrow should remain isolated once again. 

With our extensive cloud cover, expect temperatures in the 60s, taking a small step down from our temperatures for Monday. It will be more breezy tomorrow with north northeast winds in the 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Late in the evening, the rain comes to an end as the system pulls away to the east and we'll start drying out on Tuesday night. Overnight lows on Tuesday will fall into the 40s and 50s. 

Wednesday & Thursday

Skies will start clearing out and plenty of sun is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. That sun will take our temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday with lower and middle 70s expected on Thursday.

While Wednesday and the daylight hours of Thursday will be dry, we have a chance for showers and thunderstorms to move in late Thursday night during the overnight into our Friday. If you have outdoor plans either of these two days, you should be just fine!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

