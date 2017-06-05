Trying to shake the showers

You can certainly tell a difference from yesterday to today. Temperatures are a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. One thing that has stuck around is the cloud cover. In addition, a few showers are on the way before the night is out.

Overnight

The slowly-departing storm system that brought us several waves of showers and storms over the weekend managed to deliver another blow on Monday evening. The cluster of storms that packed gusty winds and gave our lawns a nice drink has now departed south, but more showers may roll through yet.

A new wave of showers backing in from Lake Huron will deliver yet another round of wet weather to the Thumb and north side of the Bay during the first half of the overnight, followed by variably cloudy skies. Roads may remain a bit soggy into the morning commute, and isolated pockets of fog may develop in areas where winds ease up. Whether traveling overnight or into the Tuesday morning commute, be prepared to slow down. Lows will be comfortably cool in the low 50s.

Tuesday

We're caught in a little bit of a rut once again tomorrow. A low pressure to our east will spin a few scattered showers in our direction during the afternoon. Much like today, the rain will be sparse and any showers moving through the area will exit quickly. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs only rising into the mid 60s. Winds will be breezy as well, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday & Thursday

We can breathe a sigh of relief once we make it to Wednesday. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with abundant sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will rebound to around 70 while highs on Thursday will continue to climb into the mid 70s.

