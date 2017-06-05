Watch out for scattered thunderstorms this evening

You can certainly tell a difference from yesterday to today. Temperatures are a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. One thing that has stuck around is the cloud cover. In addition, a few showers are on the way before the night is out.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with a few showers before midnight tonight. Most of us will remain dry and any rain we receive will be short-lived. Lows will dip into the low 50s with winds out of the north northwest at 6 to 12 mph.

Tuesday

We're caught in a little bit of a rut once again tomorrow. A low pressure to our east will spin a few scattered showers in our direction during the afternoon. Much like today, the rain will be sparse and any showers moving through the area will exit quickly. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs only rising into the mid 60s. Winds will be breezy as well, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday & Thursday

We can breathe a sigh of relief once we make it to Wednesday. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with abundant sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will rebound to around 70 while highs on Thursday will continue to climb into the mid 70s.

