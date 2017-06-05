Softball tournament raises money for military, veterans - WNEM TV 5

Softball tournament raises money for military, veterans

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The third annual Slugging for Soldiers co-ed softball tournament raises money for military, veterans and their families this weekend. 

Army Veteran Sarah Mitice says adapting to civilian life can be difficult after serving in the army for four years.

“I hear the Star Spangled Banner and I can't help but cry,” Mitice said. "It's a hard adjustment when your first coming home going form military to civilian life. It’s two different worlds so when you get a big group of people like this who have a passion for the same thing but we're all here supporting the veterans, the very thing that we are it helps us adapt."

For a fee, Slugging for Soldiers offers food, a silent auction, raffle, and a good ole game of softball. All of the funds raised go to a good cause.

"All proceeds from this event help with veterans when they need a utility bill paid or if they're having a little family emergency if they need groceries, that's what the extra proceeds go to every year,” said Melissa Alex, co-founder at Yellow Ribbon Guard.

You don't have to do much to honor those who serve your country. All you do is grab your family, pick up a bat and come out and have a good time.

“If we're willing to slug for you overseas or whatever I think you can be willing to come out here and slug for one of us,” said Lacey Szwmanski, staff sergeant in the National Guard.

As for next year’s event, Mitice said everyone should come out because you never know how just showing up can help someone.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-06-05 06:40:50 GMT
    (Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)(Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

  • Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

    Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

    (Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP) In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background.(Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP) In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background.

    A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. 

    More >

    A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. 

    More >

  • 2 killed, 8 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Detroit freeway

    2 killed, 8 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Detroit freeway

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:45 AM EDT2017-06-05 09:45:40 GMT
    Source: CBSSource: CBS

    Two women have been killed and eight people injured in a five-car crash on a Detroit freeway. 

    More >

    Two women have been killed and eight people injured in a five-car crash on a Detroit freeway. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.