The third annual Slugging for Soldiers co-ed softball tournament raises money for military, veterans and their families this weekend.

Army Veteran Sarah Mitice says adapting to civilian life can be difficult after serving in the army for four years.

“I hear the Star Spangled Banner and I can't help but cry,” Mitice said. "It's a hard adjustment when your first coming home going form military to civilian life. It’s two different worlds so when you get a big group of people like this who have a passion for the same thing but we're all here supporting the veterans, the very thing that we are it helps us adapt."

For a fee, Slugging for Soldiers offers food, a silent auction, raffle, and a good ole game of softball. All of the funds raised go to a good cause.

"All proceeds from this event help with veterans when they need a utility bill paid or if they're having a little family emergency if they need groceries, that's what the extra proceeds go to every year,” said Melissa Alex, co-founder at Yellow Ribbon Guard.

You don't have to do much to honor those who serve your country. All you do is grab your family, pick up a bat and come out and have a good time.

“If we're willing to slug for you overseas or whatever I think you can be willing to come out here and slug for one of us,” said Lacey Szwmanski, staff sergeant in the National Guard.

As for next year’s event, Mitice said everyone should come out because you never know how just showing up can help someone.

