Michigan woman recalls terror attack in London - WNEM TV 5

Michigan woman recalls terror attack in London

Posted: Updated:
Source: CBS Source: CBS
LONDON (CBS) -

A Michigan woman and her boyfriend recall an experience that was a little too close for comfort. The pair was just feet away from the site of Saturday’s terror attack in London, just moments before it unfolded.

“It was terrifying and it was just humbling I think too, to have been so close to where the accident actually take place so soon before it did take place,” Rachel Rosekrans of Lake City said.

Rosekrans spent the past month in London teaching English, but Saturday’s trip into the city turned into an evening she and her boyfriend would never forget.

The pair recalled walking near the London Eye, just hours before the attackers drove their van through crowds of people walking along the London Bridge.

Rosekrans said had they not chosen to see a play that night, they probably would have been on the bridge.

In light of both recent attacks that struck London, the couple said their main focus is staying strong.

“They want us to be afraid and they want us to not, not continue on with our lives, but we're not, we're not going to let that happen,” Rosekrans said. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-06-05 06:40:50 GMT
    (Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)(Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

  • Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

    Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

    (Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP) In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background.(Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP) In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background.

    A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. 

    More >

    A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. 

    More >

  • 2 killed, 8 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Detroit freeway

    2 killed, 8 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Detroit freeway

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:45 AM EDT2017-06-05 09:45:40 GMT
    Source: CBSSource: CBS

    Two women have been killed and eight people injured in a five-car crash on a Detroit freeway. 

    More >

    Two women have been killed and eight people injured in a five-car crash on a Detroit freeway. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.