Michigan woman recalls terror attack in London

A Michigan woman and her boyfriend recall an experience that was a little too close for comfort. The pair was just feet away from the site of Saturday’s terror attack in London, just moments before it unfolded.

“It was terrifying and it was just humbling I think too, to have been so close to where the accident actually take place so soon before it did take place,” Rachel Rosekrans of Lake City said.

Rosekrans spent the past month in London teaching English, but Saturday’s trip into the city turned into an evening she and her boyfriend would never forget.

The pair recalled walking near the London Eye, just hours before the attackers drove their van through crowds of people walking along the London Bridge.

Rosekrans said had they not chosen to see a play that night, they probably would have been on the bridge.

In light of both recent attacks that struck London, the couple said their main focus is staying strong.

“They want us to be afraid and they want us to not, not continue on with our lives, but we're not, we're not going to let that happen,” Rosekrans said.

