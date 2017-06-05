Nine people facing charges in thefts of weapons, hunting supplies

Nine people are facing charges after authorities discovered many stolen weapons and hunting equipment.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said they were recently investigating an incident where a violin and bicycle were stolen from a vehicle. Police said a suspect tried to trade the expensive violin at a local music store.

During their investigation, police learned the suspects had stolen property from multiple homes throughout Isabella County.

Nine suspects have now been identified by police – both adults and juveniles – who participated in the thefts or who were in possession of the stolen property.

Officers recovered many of the stolen items, including long guns, hand guns, cross bows and compound bows, at several different locations. The weapons were found buried in a hole in the ground. Police also said a hand gun had its serial numbers filed off.

Police said the suspects also stole chain saws, hunting supplies and other personal items.

Deputies are currently trying to locate the owners of the items recovered.

