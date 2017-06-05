Nine people facing charges in thefts of weapons, hunting supplie - WNEM TV 5

Nine people facing charges in thefts of weapons, hunting supplies

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Nine people are facing charges after authorities discovered many stolen weapons and hunting equipment.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said they were recently investigating an incident where a violin and bicycle were stolen from a vehicle. Police said a suspect tried to trade the expensive violin at a local music store.

During their investigation, police learned the suspects had stolen property from multiple homes throughout Isabella County.

Nine suspects have now been identified by police – both adults and juveniles – who participated in the thefts or who were in possession of the stolen property.

Officers recovered many of the stolen items, including long guns, hand guns, cross bows and compound bows, at several different locations. The weapons were found buried in a hole in the ground. Police also said a hand gun had its serial numbers filed off.

Police said the suspects also stole chain saws, hunting supplies and other personal items.

Deputies are currently trying to locate the owners of the items recovered. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Man dies after swimming with new tattoo

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-06-05 06:40:50 GMT
    (Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)(Source: Parkland Health & Hospital System)

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

    It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.

    More >

  • Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

    Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

    (Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP) In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background.(Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP) In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background.

    A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. 

    More >

    A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta. 

    More >

  • 2 killed, 8 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Detroit freeway

    2 killed, 8 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Detroit freeway

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:45 AM EDT2017-06-05 09:45:40 GMT
    Source: CBSSource: CBS

    Two women have been killed and eight people injured in a five-car crash on a Detroit freeway. 

    More >

    Two women have been killed and eight people injured in a five-car crash on a Detroit freeway. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.