Jet skier, two friends recovering after Lake Huron rescue

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
An young woman and two of her friends are recovering after she fell off a jet ski on Lake Huron and needed rescue. 

It happened on Sunday, June 4 at about 11:45 a.m. north of the Port Sanilac Harbor in Sanilac Township.

Investigators said 22-year-old Alyssa Sims-Craig fell of a jet ski and was unable to get back on. Her friends, 20-year-old John Quinn and Tyler Hogsten, paddled out on kayaks to try and help her. Another person, 19-year-old Patricia Smith and her friend 20-year-old Chase Hines, also tried to help the three into shore before the jet ski started taking on water. 

All five made it back to shore before a 911 call was placed into central dispatch, police said.  

Paramedics provided first aid to three of the five. They were then taken to Mckenzie Hospital for treatment of hypothermia. Officials said the three had been in the water for approximately 45 minutes to an hour. 

Officials said all five were wearing life jackets and alcohol was not a factor in the incident. 

