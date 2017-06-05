Freeland man arrested after police find THC wax in vehicle

A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested after a traffic stop led police to find marijuana wax in his vehicle.

It happened on Friday, June 2 on I-75 near Grayling.

Houghton Lake troopers stopped the 23-year-old Freeland man for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, troopers discovered the man had THC wax in his vehicle, and had smoked some of the wax a couple hours before driving to Petoskey.

Police said the man was showing signs of impairment from the wax. They also found his license was suspended and his vehicle uninsured.

The man was lodged at the Crawford County Jail. His name has not been released.

