WATCH: Cellphone video captures brawl over McChicken

Cellphone video from a bystander at a McDonald’s in Iowa captured a nasty brawl between a customer and an employee.

Our CNN affiliates at KCCI report the fight began when the customer wasn’t getting her McChicken sandwiches quickly enough, police said.

In the video, the customer is heard yelling profanities toward the manager. When the manager finally handed the woman her food, she throws it back. The customer then climbs over the counter and starts attacking the manager.

Witnesses told police the woman and her friends were drunk when they came into the restaurant.

KCCI reports no arrests have been made in the incident.

To see the full video, click here. (WARNING: Language may be offensive to some)

