BREAKING: Official resigns after making racial comment about Flint residents

The sales manager of a local land bank has resigned after he was recorded making a racial comment about Flint residents amid the water crisis.

Michelle Wildman, executive director of the Genesee County Land Bank, said Monday, June 5 she has accepted the resignation of Phil Stair over a video posted of the longtime employee allegedly using the n-word to describe Flint residents.

The video recording was posted on YouTube by Truth Against The Machine.

“Flint has the same problems as Detroit – f***ing ni***** don’t pay their bills. Believe me, I deal with them,” Stair allegedly said.

In a resignation letter to Wildman, Stair said he felt he could not "carry out nor be effective in my position at the Land Bank with the social media recorded of my private opinion on the Flint Water crisis and the insensitive language used."

