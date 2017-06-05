Habitual offender sentenced for having child porn

A Michigan man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for possession of child sexually abusive material.

Jerimiah Moore, 40, of Farmington Hills, was sentenced to 18 months – 15 years in prison on 10 counts of possession child sexually abusive material and 18 months – 25 years in prison on one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

In March 2017, investigators arrested Moore after they found multiple videos and hundreds of photos containing child pornography on an electronic device that belonged to him.

Moore was previously convicted on felony CSAM charges in 2015 and was serving a five-year probation at the time.

Moore was sentenced as an habitual offender.

