Reward offered for information in murder of local woman

Authorities are asking for your help solving a murder that happened almost 18 years ago.

On July 2, 1999, Ann Martha Paetz, 23, was driving from Saginaw to Montrose Township to visit her boyfriend around 2 a.m.

Her 1995 champagne Ford Contour was found on M-57, three miles west of I-75 at 2:40 a.m.

A jogger discovered her body on the side of Farrand Road near Vassar Road in Thetford Township, approximately 15 miles from her abandoned vehicle.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in her murder case.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

