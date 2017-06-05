Reward offered for information in murder of local woman - WNEM TV 5

Reward offered for information in murder of local woman

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are asking for your help solving a murder that happened almost 18 years ago. 

On July 2, 1999, Ann Martha Paetz, 23, was driving from Saginaw to Montrose Township to visit her boyfriend around 2 a.m.

Her 1995 champagne Ford Contour was found on M-57, three miles west of I-75 at 2:40 a.m.

A jogger discovered her body on the side of Farrand Road near Vassar Road in Thetford Township, approximately 15 miles from her abandoned vehicle.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in her murder case.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL. 

