Same great Bavarian Festival, new location

Grab your lederhosen and pretzel because Bavarian Festival is rolling back into Frankenmuth.

“We’re just thrilled to have more excitement through our downtown area because that rocks,” said Zak McClellan, owner of Zak and Mac’s Chocolate Haus.

While there will be the normal array of activities and live music, the location will be a little different.

Usually held in the pavilion, organizers said they’re trying to get back to the festival’s roots by moving all the action to downtown Frankenmuth.

“Our demographic changed so our numbers dwindled down a bit. We realized it’s a peninsula over there so we were kinda segregated from the community,” said Russ Uphold, Chairman of Frankenmuth Bavarian Fest.

The main tent will be in Zehnder Park, with another tent behind Tiffany’s.

A beer garden will be right across the street in front of the chamber platz.

McClellan said he’s glad to see this festival closer to downtown.

“We’re trying to get more things downtown because it’s nice and exciting and that’s where people are walking the streets. So, it allows for a lot more things to go on.”

When it comes to these large events, parking and traffic can be a headache, especially with the on-going construction in the area.

But Uphold said they’ve got everything under control.

“We’ve worked with Frankenmuth Police Department and have a contingency plan to cover that.”

Instead of tickets, this year little buttons will get you into all the participating tents throughout downtown.

The festival runs from June 8-11.

General admission is $5.

Click here for more information.

