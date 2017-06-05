The first full moon of June is set to rise this Friday (June 9). This moon is also known as the strawberry moon.

Despite its name, the moon does not appear as pink or red as some social media posts want you to believe. The only notable thing about this moon is that it will be a minimoon.

What is a minimoon?

A minimoon occurs when a full moon is at apogee.

Now what is apogee?

Apogee is simply the point in the moon’s orbit where it is the farthest distance from the earth.

According to NASA, a minimoon looks 14 percent smaller than a supermoon and a little less luminous than a regular full moon.

Now the size of our strawberry minimoon won’t be visible to the naked eye. The only way you would notice the difference is if you compared a regular full moon side-by-side with a full minimoon.

These smaller moons are fairly common but we won’t see another minimoon again until July 27, 20178 according to space.com.

If it’s not pink where did the strawberry moon get its name?

The strawberry moon goes by many different names around the world. In Europe is it referred to as the Rose Moon, Celtic-speaking people called it the Moon of Horses, and some Cherokees referred to June’s full moon as the Green Corn Moon.

Those in North America call it the strawberry moon as June is when wild strawberries native to the Americas are said to ripen. Of course, that varies from year-to-year and region-to-region but that where it’s said the June full moon got its name.

If you want to see the strawberry minimoon, the best chance will be Thursday night when it rises around 9 PM. It will reach full status Friday night.

