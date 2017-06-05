Missing woman needs medication

Police are asking for your help tracking down a missing Breckenridge woman.

Pamela Sue Flagg was last seen on May 31 near the Wal-Mart in Alma.

Flagg left her Gratiot County home in a 4-door, 2002 silver Chevrolet Impala, and is in need of medication.

Investigators report she has not been in contact with any of her family members.

The vehicle has a Michigan Registration of 1LUW50.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Breckenridge Police at (989) 842-5657.

Or call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at (989) 875-7505.

