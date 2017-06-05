Road work to kick off on I-75 in both Genesee & Saginaw counties - WNEM TV 5

Road work to kick off on I-75 in both Genesee & Saginaw counties

Posted: Updated:
none none
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Get ready for more orange barrels.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is kicking off a $1.6 million project to work on northbound I-75 from the I-475 north junction to Birch Run Creek.

Beginning on June 6, northbound I-75 will require single and double-lane closures as crews work to patch concrete, repair pavement joints, and improve the road surface on the stretch that runs through both Genesee and Saginaw Counties.

A minimum of two lanes will be open during the daytime hours, but traffic may be reduced to only one open lane between 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

The work will also require occasional overnight closures of the NB I-475 ramp to NB I-75.

Lane closures will not occur from 6 a.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Saturday to accommodate weekend traffic.

Work is scheduled to wrap-up in September.

For more on the project map, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.