Road work to kick off on I-75 in both Genesee & Saginaw counties

Get ready for more orange barrels.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is kicking off a $1.6 million project to work on northbound I-75 from the I-475 north junction to Birch Run Creek.

Beginning on June 6, northbound I-75 will require single and double-lane closures as crews work to patch concrete, repair pavement joints, and improve the road surface on the stretch that runs through both Genesee and Saginaw Counties.

A minimum of two lanes will be open during the daytime hours, but traffic may be reduced to only one open lane between 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

The work will also require occasional overnight closures of the NB I-475 ramp to NB I-75.

Lane closures will not occur from 6 a.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Saturday to accommodate weekend traffic.

Work is scheduled to wrap-up in September.

