Bay City native heading to DC to lobby for transgender rights

Emme Zanotti has a message that she is taking all the way to Washington, DC.

“You’re not alone. There is an estimated 1.5 million Americans that are transgender at this point. Thirty-three thousand of which are Michiganders,” Zanotti said.

The Bay City native will travel to Capitol Hill this Thursday to fight for transgender equality.

Zanotti will meet with lawmakers as part of Transgender Lobby Day, in an effort to create a better environment for transgender people across the nation.

“We aim to empower trans youth to be their authentic selves. To be productive members of their communities. To be their own advocates. To give them the power and tools they need to do that. And provide support for their families as well.”

Zanotti knows how difficult it can be for transgender people.

She came out just a few years ago and has been advocating ever since.

She said there are few legal protections for transgender individuals and hopes to get them into a protected class.

On Transgender Lobby Day, activists from across the country will discuss a variety of topics like health care, trans protections, and discrimination.

Zanotti said they will also battle against what they consider anti-trans bills in both Michigan and across the country.

She said she’s one of the lucky ones because she came from a supportive family who fully accepted her.

But she said not everyone has that luxury.

“Not all trans people have that support. At the very least I’m going to advocate on their behalf. To make sure that if at least anyone supports them, it’s the law and constitution.”

