Students say thank you to local hospitals

UBLY, Mich. (WNEM) -

Some local students worked together to give a big “thank you” to some local hospitals.

Ubly fourth grade classes presented quilts they made to Hills and Dales General Hospital in Cass City, and Huron Medical Center in Bad Axe.

The quilts were a thank-you for the hospital’s donations for student entry fees for the DNR HeartMISnow 5K this past winter.

