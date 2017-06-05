Fenton girl hit by boat while swimming in Lake Ponemah - WNEM TV 5

Fenton girl hit by boat while swimming in Lake Ponemah

By David Custer, Anchor/Reporter
(Source: GoFundMe Page) (Source: GoFundMe Page)
FENTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

The family of 12-year-old Cora Rae Thomas is raising money to cover medical expenses.

Her family says the young girl was hit by a boat while swimming in Lake Ponemah on Sunday. 

A GoFundMe page raising funds for medical expenses, states the girl is recovering from surgery at the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Her mom says she has a long road to recovery after many repairs to her leg and foot.

Family report that the Genesee County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

