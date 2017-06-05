Accident shuts down one side of busy Mid-Michigan expressway - WNEM TV 5

Accident shuts down one side of busy Mid-Michigan expressway

By David Custer, Anchor/Reporter
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on WB I-69 in Flint.

All lanes of traffic on the west bound side are closed after Hammerberg Road due to the crash.

MDOT says the accident was reported around 10:00 pm.

We are working to bring you more information as it becomes available.

