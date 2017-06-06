Four people sent to hospital after crash - WNEM TV 5

Four people sent to hospital after crash

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Griffiths, News Producer
Connect
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

Four people are in the hospital after a crash.

It happened around 11:13 p.m. on Monday, near the intersection of S. Vassar Rd. and E. Bristol Rd.

Of the people sent to the hospital, three were in a truck and one was in a car.  Both vehicles flipped over into a nearby yard.

The intersection was shut down for at least two hours following the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

