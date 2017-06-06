Police: Motorcyclist crashed with deer, then ran over by another vehicle

Four people are in the hospital after a crash.More >
Four people are in the hospital after a crash.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >
A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested after a traffic stop led police to find marijuana wax in his vehicle.More >
A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested after a traffic stop led police to find marijuana wax in his vehicle.More >
Pamela Sue Flagg was last seen on May 31 near the Wal-Mart in Alma.More >
Pamela Sue Flagg was last seen on May 31 near the Wal-Mart in Alma.More >
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
A Michigan man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for possession of child sexually abusive material.More >
A Michigan man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for possession of child sexually abusive material.More >
A major Mid-Michigan interstate reopened Tuesday morning following a crash that cause a big shutdown.More >
A major Mid-Michigan interstate reopened Tuesday morning following a crash that cause a big shutdown.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >