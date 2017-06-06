Police: Motorcyclist crashed with deer, then ran over by another - WNEM TV 5

Police: Motorcyclist crashed with deer, then ran over by another vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) -

Authorities are hoping to learn more details by reconstructing a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3 on Ormond Road south of French Lane in Springfield Township.

Investigators said 63-year-old Michael Bailey was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson southbound on Ormond Road when he lost control of the motorcycle while trying to avoid hitting a deer.

Bailey was thrown from the motorcycle when he crashed with the deer and ended up in the road. Investigators said he was lying on the road when a vehicle traveling southbound ran over his body.

The vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

Officials are now looking for a white or silver vehicle with minor damage to the driver’s side of the front.

A crash reconstruction team is working to identify the make and model of the vehicle and will release more details when the information is available. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.