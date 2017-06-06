Police search for missing woman in need of medication

Police are asking for your help searching for a woman who went missing from her Gratiot County home last week.

Breckenridge police said Pamela Flagg was last seen around the Wal-Mart in Alma on Wednesday, May 31.

She was driving her 2002 silver Chevy Impala.

Pamela has a history of depression, and is without her medications.

If you've seen Pamela or know of her whereabouts, please contact police.

