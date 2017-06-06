One more cool day

It's a quiet morning after rain and a few thunderstorms passed through Mid-Michigan last night and it looks like we'll stay quiet for most of the day today. If you're a fan of the cooler temperatures from yesterday, enjoy them while they last today. Summer-like heat returns for the weekend.

Today & Tonight

Skies are mostly clear this morning and we should start the day with plenty of sun. But clouds will be building through the morning hours and stick around this afternoon and evening, especially the farther east you are. Even with the increased cloud cover, we expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning will respond nicely to our early morning sun, rising into the 60s near lunchtime but as north northeasterly winds pick up, we may see temperatures fall a few degrees this afternoon. Inland locations near US-127 have the best shot at lower 70s.

Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon, but we're not expecting them to be overly heavy. We also expect less coverage than what we saw last evening. Any showers that do develop will end tonight and we'll trend mostly clear through the overnight. Lows will settle into the 50s.

Wednesday & Thursday

Once skies clear on Tuesday night, we should keep the beautiful conditions going all the way through the day on Thursday.

Skies will be mostly sunny both days with temperatures expected to rebound into the lower and middle 70s on Wednesday with more middle 70s anticipated on Thursday. Winds will be light both days with comfortable humidity, so we definitely can't complain!

We'll see an increase in clouds on Thursday night and we'll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the overnight period into the day on Friday. As of now, this activity looks pretty scattered and no severe weather is expected.

