Overnight chill paves way for Summer's return

If you're not a fan of the cooler temperatures or rain, don't worry we will be warming up and drying out as we get closer to the weekend. Summer-like heat returns soon.

Tonight

Variably cloudy evening skies will give way to clearing on our Tuesday night as high pressure begins to take a firmer foothold across the Great Lakes. This will scale today's gusty winds back slightly, but they will continue to be a factor out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

We'll also keep a noticeable chill around, as lows slide all the way to the upper 40s and low 50s. That cooling could lead to some isolated patches of fog, particularly along shoreline areas of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.

Wednesday & Thursday

Once skies clear tonight night, we will keep the beautiful conditions going all the way through the day on Thursday. We will settle into a few days of sunshine and as a result warmer temps.

Skies will be mostly sunny both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures expected to rebound into the middle 70s on Wednesday with upper 70s anticipated on Thursday. Closer to normal in regards to temperatures for this time of the year. Winds will be the light side both days with comfortable humidity, so we definitely can't complain. Picture perfect weather for the middle of the week!

We will see an increase in clouds Thursday night followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the overnight time frame into the day on Friday. As of now, this activity looks pretty scattered and no severe weather is expected.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.