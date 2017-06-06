Program blocks adult-themed content from child's phone

One of the most important jobs of a parent is keeping their children safe.

June is Internet Safety Month and Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is urging parents to keep a close eye on their children’s online activity.

“The virtual world can be a gateway for predators, bullying and informational content not suitable for our children,” Johnson said.

Johnson said an extra defense is to sign up for the ProtectMIChild registry. The free program blocks adult-themed content from reaching a child’s phone, tablet or other electronic devices.

To sign up, parents register their child’s cell phone number, email address and instant messenger ID to block advertisements for alcohol, tobacco, pornography and gambling.

To register and find more internet safety tips

