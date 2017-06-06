Program blocks adult-themed content from child's phone - WNEM TV 5

Program blocks adult-themed content from child's phone

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

One of the most important jobs of a parent is keeping their children safe.

June is Internet Safety Month and Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is urging parents to keep a close eye on their children’s online activity.

“The virtual world can be a gateway for predators, bullying and informational content not suitable for our children,” Johnson said.

Johnson said an extra defense is to sign up for the ProtectMIChild registry. The free program blocks adult-themed content from reaching a child’s phone, tablet or other electronic devices.

To sign up, parents register their child’s cell phone number, email address and instant messenger ID to block advertisements for alcohol, tobacco, pornography and gambling. 

To register and find more internet safety tips, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.