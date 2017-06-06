Video, audio surface in Michigan teacher's disappearance

Newly released audio and video recordings allegedly show a missing Michigan school teacher's abusive marriage.

Theresa Lockhart vanished from her home in Portage on May 18. It was the school district that contacted police two days later, when she failed to show up for work.

Lockhart's car was found at a Park and Ride in Portage, a few miles from her home.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT in Kalamazoo report new video and audio from Theresa Lockhart’s neighbor shows several angry outbursts from Lockhart’s husband, Christopher.

Christopher Lockhart has been named a person interest in the Schoolcraft teacher’s disappearance.

The audio recordings appear to show the man yelling profusely on two occasions over the last year and neighbors said it was directed at Theresa.

Theresa disappeared six months after her husband was accused of assaulting her, police said.

WWMT reports Theresa’s sister posted on Facebook defending Christopher’s innocents by saying:

“At this moment I’m choosing to believe that Chris is innocent. He may have hit her while drunk, but I can’t see him going so far as to kill her.”

Authorities are now investigating her disappearance as a homicide.

