Mt. Pleasant man killed in crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan is dead after authorities say he lost control of his car on a curve and struck a tree. 

It happened on Monday, June 5 at about 6:48 p.m. at the intersection of S. Old State Avenue and Jefferson Road in Lincoln Township. 

Investigators said a white 2008 Chevy Malibu driven by 31-year-old William J. Rodriguez of Mt. Pleasant was traveling north on S. Old State Avenue when he lost control of his car at the curve. 

The vehicle left the road and hit a tree and utility pole. 

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. 

