Climate Recap: Meteorological Spring 2017

Spring is always interesting in the state of Michigan. It's a time of transition and a time where Mother Nature can give us 40s one weekend and 70s the next.

This year, one of the big stories was the beautiful stretch of weather we had in April with the 70s and 80s making an appearance in the middle of the month giving us that itch for summer. Unfortunately for summer lovers, that was only a tease as May got off to a cooler start.

So now that Meteorological Summer has started, how did the entire spring as a whole work out? We have the answers below!

Note: Official climate statistics from the National Weather Service are only recorded in Saginaw, Flint, and Houghton Lake.

Near Normal Temperatures Overall

It was definitely a roller coaster ride temperature wise for the spring of 2017.

Temperatures were near normal in Saginaw and Flint (less than 1 degree below average) for the month of March with a big jump into the month of April. Both Saginaw and Flint climate reporting stations were more than 4 degrees above average for the month of April. That was the 7th warmest April on record in both areas.

Farther north in Houghton Lake, the trend was nearly the same with temperatures within a degree of normal for March, followed by the 5th warmest April on record.

And as mentioned above, May got off to a cooler start, but like March both Saginaw and Flint were able to check in with near normal temperatures, less than one degree below average. Houghton Lake was also near normal for May.

For the spring season overall, by taking the average temperature of each month and dividing by three, our average temperature is around the middle 40s. Saginaw and Flint were able to obtain average temperatures around a degree above average for the spring.

The seasonal average for Houghton Lake is in the lower 40s and temperatures finished around a degree above average for the spring season.

Above-Average Precipitation

While we've slowed down recently, we got off to a fast start this spring when it comes to precipitation. All three areas saw above average precipitation for the months of March and April.

In April, each area had precipitation totals more than 2 inches above average for the month, with Saginaw 3 inches above average. This led to the 5th wettest April in Saginaw and Houghton Lake with the 9th wettest April on record in Flint.

For the spring season overall, it was above average at all three reporting stations. We usually average around 7-8" of precipitation for the season, and all three locations recorded over ten inches.

While no location achieved a spot on the top ten list for one of the wettest springs on record, Flint was able to grab the 12th wettest spring on record with Saginaw just behind with the 15th wettest.

Note: 2017 does not yet appear on the Top 20 list for wettest springs for Saginaw and Flint on the NWS website. If any changes are made to the list, we will update our story.

